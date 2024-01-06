Cunningham supplied 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Warriors.

Cunningham's dynamic play had one shortcoming in the loss. He converted only one three-pointer out of seven attempts, and a more accurate night beyond the arc could have been the difference-maker in he narrow defeat. Nevertheless, Cunningham is an elite producer and Detroit's best fantasy option during an abysmal campaign for the Pistons.