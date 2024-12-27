Cunningham notched 33 points (9-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 victory over the Kings.

Cunningham's massive shot volume offset a mediocre shooting night, and a nearly-perfect showing at the charity stripe helped to pad his total. Cunningham extended his double-double streak to three games, lifting his double-double total to 16 over 27 contests.