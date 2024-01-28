Cunningham is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.

After playing 35 minutes and logging a 20-point, 12-assist double-double during the Pistons 118-104 loss to the Wizards on Saturday, Cunningham could be given a rest day Sunday. While he's still trending toward playing, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to the team's 2:00 pm ET tipoff.