Cunningham is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.
After playing 35 minutes and logging a 20-point, 12-assist double-double during the Pistons 118-104 loss to the Wizards on Saturday, Cunningham could be given a rest day Sunday. While he's still trending toward playing, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to the team's 2:00 pm ET tipoff.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go against Washington•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Deemed probable for Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Officially ruled out•