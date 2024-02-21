Cunningham is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Pacers due to left knee injury management.
Cunningham has been receiving probable tags due to a lingering knee issue but is set to play in his fifth straight game Thursday. The third-year guard has cut down on his turnovers, averaging 2.3 across his last 10 appearances compared to his season average of 3.6.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Boosts offense while banged up•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Available for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Tepid night in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Saturday•