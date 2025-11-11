Cunningham is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left hip contusion.

Cunningham is coming off a 46-point triple-double in the overtime win over the Wizards. The star floor general is on a prolific stretch of one triple-double and three double-doubles over his last four appearances, averaging 34.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game in that stretch. The probable tag suggests Cunningham should be able to play and handle his regular workload Wednesday unless he suffers a setback in the hours leading up to the game.