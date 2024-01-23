Cunningham (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Cunningham is expected to return to action Wednesday following a seven-game absence due to a left knee strain. Given the layoff, it's safe to presume Cunningham will be monitored in his first game back, but he should still see plenty of usage. The third-year guard has been inefficient at times this season, but he's still averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes per game.