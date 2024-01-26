Cunningham (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Cunningham was initially listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Hornets, suggesting he was on track to return following a seven-game absence. However, he was downgraded to questionable following the team's morning shootaround and ended up missing an eighth straight game, as coach Monty Williams said he wanted the point guard to get more practice time and conditioning in before returning to game action. Given what happened Wednesday, fantasy managers should proceed with more caution than they usually do with probable tags, but Cunningham should be back soon.