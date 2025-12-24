Cunningham recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists and five steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 win over the Kings.

Cunningham dropped his second-highest assist total of the season in the win, marking his 14th time with 10-plus assists during the 2025-26 campaign. Although his scoring totals have lagged a bit during the month of December, his season stats are still as strong as ever. The star point guard has averaged 26.4 points, 9.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 27 games.