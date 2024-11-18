Cunningham finished Sunday's 124-104 win over the Wizards with 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, 10 rebounds, five steals and one block over 31 minutes.

Cunningham did a little bit of everything for the Pistons on Sunday. Not only did he register a career-high five steals, but he also logged the sixth triple-double his NBA career and the fourth of the 2024-25 regular season. Cunningham has raised his game to another level in his fourth NBA season, and for the month of November he has averaged 21.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds over 36.1 minutes per game.