Cunningham recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Lakers.

The third-year guard led the Pistons in scoring on the night, but it was Cunningham's lowest points output since Nov. 14. After an injury-plagued start to his career, the 2021 first overall pick is still trying to develop a consistent offensive game, but he's showing signs of progress -- during that six-game streak in which he's scored at least 15 points a night, he's shooting 41.9 percent from three-point range while averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.2 threes and 0.8 steals.