Cunningham (knee) recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards. He's listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management.

Back in action Saturday after missing the Pistons' previous eight games with a left knee strain, Cunningham didn't appear to be facing any restrictions in his return to the lineup. He came through for fantasy managers right away with some solid counting statistics, though poor efficiency from the free-throw line and the field as well as seven turnovers made his production less valuable in category leagues. Cunningham didn't suffer any apparent setbacks in his return to action, and he looks as though he'll be cleared to play Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Fantasy managers will still want to keep an eye on his status as the 2 p.m. ET tipoff approaches just to ensure the Pistons don't have a change of heart and end up holding Cunningham out.