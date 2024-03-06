Cunningham finished with 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to Miami.

Cunningham came into Tuesday's contest shooting 25.0 percent from three over his last two games, but found his stroke from beyond the arc against Miami. Over his last 10 games, Cunningham has averaged 21.4 points on 47.0 percent shooting (including 44.4 percent from three), 4.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 31.3 minutes per game.