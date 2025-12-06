Cunningham generated 29 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-14 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 36 minutes of Friday's 122-116 win over Portland.

Cunningham led the Pistons in points and assists Friday night, and he turned the ball over just once. He notched at least four combined steals-plus-blocks for the fourth time in 20 games this season. After scoring 24 or more points in 11 straight games, Cunningham had logged 17 and 18 points, respectively, in the two outings before Friday's outburst. On the year, he's averaging 27.7 points, 9.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 36.7 minutes per game.