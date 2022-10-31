Cunningham amassed 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 victory over Golden State.

While Cunningham missed eight of his last nine shot attempts, he made up for it by dishing out seven assists in the second half. The 21-year-old has had an impressive three-game stretch, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists while making 50.0 percent of his shot attempts. He appears to have taken another step forward after a strong rookie campaign last season.