Cunningham closed with 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Rockets.

Despite Cunningham's best efforts, the Pistons dropped to 4-7 on the season. His fantasy managers have been enjoying his breakout season so far, as the point forward has produced averages of 23.1 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 36.1 minutes per contest.