Cunningham closed with 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 loss to the Rockets.
Despite Cunningham's best efforts, the Pistons dropped to 4-7 on the season. His fantasy managers have been enjoying his breakout season so far, as the point forward has produced averages of 23.1 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 36.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Posts third straight triple-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Team-high 19 points in win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leads Detroit with 22 points•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-double despite shooting woes•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes for 28 points in season opener•