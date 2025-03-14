Cunningham contributed 38 points (9-25 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 20-21 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

Cunningham struggled from three in Thursday's contest, but dominated from the free throw line en route to a near 40-point performance in a double-double showcase. Cunningham, who also handed out a team-high assist total, has recorded at least 38 points and 10 dimes in two outings this season.