Cunningham (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Magic.

Cunningham has shaken off a probable tag and will suit up for a third straight contest. He's played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back games, averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals during that stretch, so he should be full go versus Orlando.