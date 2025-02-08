Cunningham (ankle) will not play against the 76ers on Friday, Natalie Kerwin of Bally Sports Detroit reports.
Cunningham is battling through a right ankle sprain, and while he was able to participate in Friday morning's shootaround, he has not done enough to be cleared to play. Malik Beasley will enter the starting lineup Friday due to Cunningham's injury. Cunningham's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Hornets.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes through shootaround•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dominates on both ends in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Huge double-double not enough•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Shines offensively in double-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ties season high with 40 points•