Cunningham (hip) was not seen at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham is listed as questionable, and a maintenance day could be on the table -- this is Detroit's fourth game in five nights. It's possible he was getting treatment during shootaround, so fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this update just yet.

