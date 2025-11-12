Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not seen at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) was not seen at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cunningham is listed as questionable, and a maintenance day could be on the table -- this is Detroit's fourth game in five nights. It's possible he was getting treatment during shootaround, so fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this update just yet.
