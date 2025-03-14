Cunningham closed Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards with 38 points (9-25 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 20-21 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes.

Cunningham secured his second straight double-double and posted an impressive scoring performance, but he did so without being able to connect from behind the arc. Instead, he was forced to drive to the basket to draw contact, resulting in a season high in attempts and makes from the charity stripe. Cunningham is now averaging 29.3 points and 8.3 assists through seven March appearances.