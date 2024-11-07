Cunningham logged 20 points (9-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to Charlotte.

Cunningham recorded his second straight triple-double, albeit one with no defensive contributions. It's been a solid start to the season for Cunningham, averaging 22.9 points per game, adding 6.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 combined steals and blocks. He should continue to power the Detroit offense moving forward, with the only concern being his health given the numbers of games he has missed over the past two years.