Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Nursing wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a right wrist contusion.
Cunningham may have picked up the injury during the Pistons' 121-90 win over the Knicks on Monday, when he tallied 29 points, 13 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes. The probable tag indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and the All-Star guard should be available for Wednesday's game barring a setback.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Pops for 29 points in dominant win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores 27 points inefficiently•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-doubles in win•