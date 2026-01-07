Cunningham is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a right wrist contusion.

Cunningham may have picked up the injury during the Pistons' 121-90 win over the Knicks on Monday, when he tallied 29 points, 13 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes. The probable tag indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and the All-Star guard should be available for Wednesday's game barring a setback.