Cunningham (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.
Cunningham sat out the Pistons' regular-season finale but, as expected, will suit up for the team's playoff opener. Cunningham tallied 36 points, eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during his most recent outing against New York.
