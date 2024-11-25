Share Video

Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

As expected, Cunningham has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second straight contest. Malik Beasley should stick in the starting lineup, while Jaden Ivey handles more point-guard duties again. Cunningham's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Memphis.

