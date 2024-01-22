Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Cunningham was doubtful for Monday's matchup, so it isn't surprising that he'll be sidelined for a seventh consecutive game due to a left knee strain. However, he recently resumed basketball activities, and it's encouraging that the Pistons initially deemed him doubtful rather than immediately ruling him out. Cunningham's next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Hornets.