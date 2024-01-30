Cunningham (knee) is listed as probable to play Wednesday versus Cleveland.
Cunningham continues to have the workload of his left knee strictly monitored, but he's trending in the right direction to suit up Wednesday. Cunningham was expected to play in Sunday's win over the Thunder prior to being a game-time scratch, so his status will need to be monitored.
