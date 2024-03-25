Cunningham (knee/rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Cunningham will miss a second straight game due to left knee injury management, opening the door for Marcus Sasser to make another start at point guard. Cunningham's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Minnesota.
