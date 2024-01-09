Detroit announced Tuesday that Cunningham will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days after an MRI on Monday confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left knee strain, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Given the 7-to-10-day re-evaluation period, Cunningham will miss at least four games, though fantasy managers should brace for him sitting out additional contests to follow. For whatever length of time Cunningham is sidelined, more minutes and usage will likely be opened up for the likes of Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Alec Burks and Marcus Sasser. Killian Hayes opened the second half of Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Nuggets with the starting five after Cunningham departed midway through the second quarter with the injury.