Cunningham (knee) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Coach Monty Williams said he wants Cunningham to get in some more practice time and conditioning before he returns, so while he's close, Wednesday will mark the point guard's eighth straight absence due to the knee injury. Expect Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser to continue to pick up the slack in Cunningham's absence, though Monte Morris (quad) could play double-digit minutes off the bench during his season debut. Cunningham's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Washington.