Cunningham (knee) took part in morning shootaround but remains listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Natalie Kerwin of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Cunningham's involvement in morning shootaround is generally a positive sign for his chances of playing Tuesday, but fantasy managers in leagues with daily lineup moves or those planning to use him in DFS will still want to keep close tabs on his status leading up to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Even on the occasions Cunningham has been listed as questionable and included in the starting five, the Pistons have made a habit lately of making him a late scratch. While Cunningham has missed the past three games, Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey have served as Detroit's starters in the backcourt.