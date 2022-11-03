Cunningham closed Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Milwaukee with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Cunningham posted his worst scoring figures of the season, and this poor outing snapped his run of four games with 20 or more points. The athletic point guard has been Detroit's best player this season, though, and there's a strong chance this was just a poor outing rather than the norm going forward. Cunningham won't have an easy scenario to bounce back, though, as he will take on a red-hot Cavaliers team that has won six games in a row Friday.