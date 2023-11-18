Cunningham closed with 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to Cleveland.

Six different Pistons scored in double digits as the team lost its 10th straight game, but Cunningham was the only one to contribute more than 11 points. The third-year guard has looked good to begin the season, averaging a career-high 21.2 points and 7.4 assists a night so far, but his efficiency continues to hold him back from a true breakout -- Cunningham's 40.4 percent field-goal shooting is a career low, and his 29.6 percent shooting from three-point range is also very much a work in progress.