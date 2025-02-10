Cunningham ended Sunday's 112-102 win over Charlotte with 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

Cunningham returned Sunday after missing the previous contest with an ankle injury by putting together a triple-double performance. Cunningham led all players in assists while finishing second among Detroit players in scoring and rebounds. Cunningham has recorded a triple-double on eight occasions, his first such performance since Jan. 11.