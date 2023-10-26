Cunningham ended Wednesday's 103-102 loss to Miami with 30 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

After playing only 12 games last season due to a shin injury that required surgery, Cunningham sprinted out of the gate on the new campaign as he led all scorers in the game and just missed his first double-double of 2023-24. The 2021 first overall pick could be poised to post some very impressive numbers as the foundation of a young and improving Pistons roster if he can stay healthy.