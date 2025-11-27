Cunningham erupted for 42 points (12-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and four turnovers in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Celtics.

Cunningham was hot from the jump in this one, dropping in 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in his first nine minutes of play, and this was his second 40-plus-point performance of the season. Cunningham was able to get to the charity stripe with Detroit down by three with 4.4 seconds left in regulation after Jordan Walsh fouled him on a three-point attempt, but unfortunately for the Pistons, Cunningham went 2-for-3 at the line, and that put an end to a 13-game win streak.