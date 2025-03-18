Cunningham logged 24 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 127-81 win over the Pelicans.

Cunningham delivered a bounce-back performance from the field following Saturday's loss to Oklahoma City, during which he recorded 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds over 29 minutes before being ejected. The star point guard finished with a team-high 24 points Monday, marking his 52nd game with at least 20 points over 64 regular-season appearances. Cunningham also finished with a game-high eight assists, and he has dished out at least eight dimes in 45 appearances this season.