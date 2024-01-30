Cunningham (knee) practiced Tuesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The extent of the practice remains unclear, but this is an encouraging sign for the point guard, who's been downgraded from probable to out in two of Detroit's last three games. The Pistons will presumably continue to be cautious, so fantasy managers should be weary, but it looks like Cunningham is trending toward returning to action Wednesday in Cleveland.
