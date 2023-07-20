Cunningham (lower leg) is fully recovered from season-ending shin surgery he underwent in December and will practice against Team USA ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Cunningham was offered a spot on the roster but decided to focus on preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season. However, he will help the squad prepare for the competition. Fantasy managers should have no concern that Cunningham will be ready to go once training camp rolls around.
