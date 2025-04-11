Cunningham (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Probable tags have been par for the course for Cunningham lately, but he appears likely to suit up for a fourth straight game. He's been on fire lately, averaging 32.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds over his last three appearances.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leads offensively in victory•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Thursday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Drops 35 in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Drops 25 points in return•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Set to play Saturday•