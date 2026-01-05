Cunningham is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks with a right hip contusion.

Cunningham produced 27 points (7-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes of Sunday's 114-110 win over the Cavaliers, and he apparently picked up a mild knock in the process. However, it sounds like the superstar playmaker will push through the issue Monday.