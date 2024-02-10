Cunningham is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to left knee injury management.
The Pistons have been taking a cautious approach with Cunningham, but he's expected to suit up for this one. However, the Pistons have a back-to-back set coming up on Tuesday versus the Lakers and Wednesday against the Suns, so they may look to sit him for one of those.
