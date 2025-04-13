Cunningham is probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Cunningham has been working through a left knee injury in recent days, but the probable tag suggests the star floor general should play in the season finale. The Pistons have already locked up a spot in the playoffs, but Cunningham is likely to suit up anyway. He enters the final game of the regular season with averages of 33.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in four April appearances.