Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Cunningham is still dealing with right hip soreness but is likely to appear in his sixth consecutive contest. Over his last five outings, the star point guard has averaged 23.6 points, 9.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field in 34.6 minutes per contest.
