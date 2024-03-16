Cunningham (knee) is probable for Sunday against the Heat.
Cunningham continues to battle soreness in his left knee, and it's worth noting that Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. Assuming he plays Sunday, Cunningham could potentially be held out for maintenance Monday against Boston.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Struggles with shot vs. Miami•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go against Miami•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Inefficient but victorious•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Big double-double against Brooklyn•