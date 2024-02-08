Cunningham (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Cunningham sat out Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left knee injury management, but he'll likely be able to return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.
