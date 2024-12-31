Share Video

Cunningham (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Cunningham is having a career year with the Pistons this season. The up-and-coming star is averaging a career-best 24.0 points and 9.7 assists per game for Detroit, making the Pistons a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference. Detroit will need him against a scrappy, defensive-minded Magic squad.

