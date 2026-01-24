Cunningham is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right wrist injury management.

Cunningham played Friday after a one-game absence and finished with 12 points, eight assists, two steals and a rebound across 38 minutes. The probable tag seems to be precautionary after his presence Friday, and if Cunningham suits up, he should handle his regular usage rate. Cunningham has been elite all season long, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late. He has failed to surpass the 16-point mark in his last four contests while shooting 30 percent from the floor in that span.