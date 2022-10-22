Cunningham closed with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to the Knicks.

After posting a double-double against the Magic on Wednesday to kick off his second NBA season, Cunningham was all over the stat sheet again in this one. The 21-year-old guard can make a fantasy impact in a variety of ways, and with more help on offense following the offseason additions of Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic, Cunningham could see his production in boards, assists and defensive stats all rise.