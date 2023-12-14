Cunningham contributed 21 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year guard is showing signs of improving his efficiency. Cunningham has scored 20 or points in three straight games and nine of the last 12, and his 44.0 percent shooting from the floor and 35.2 percent mark from three-point range are both steps forward from his season and career numbers. He's averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that 12-game stretch, but it's likely the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has yet to reach his ceiling.