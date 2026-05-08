Cunningham produced 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks across 42 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland.

Cunningham was quiet by his standards through the first three quarters of play, but he stepped up down the stretch. The star guard erupted for 12 points in the final six minutes, which included a pair of key treys to help Detroit get out to a 2-0 lead in the series. Cunningham has put up 20-plus points in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and he's also recorded a pair of steals in each appearance.